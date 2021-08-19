BJP Sarpanch Carrying Pistol Was Arrested Along With Other Person: Police

Srinagar: Police on Thursday said that besides a BJP Sarpanch, one more person was arrested with pistol and its magazines in Kulgam district of south Kashmir last evening.

Police in a statement issued here said that a joint patrolling party of army’s 1RR and Police apprehended two suspicious persons who were coming on motorcycle (PB-H-1118) from Khudwani area in the district.

“They were signaled to stop but brandished a pistol and tried to flee from the patrolling party,” the police said .

However, due to the quick and timely action of the joint party, both the individuals were apprehended.

From their possession, they said, one pistol, two magazines and 12 Rounds were recovered.

Besides BJP Sarpanch, Aqib Shafi Badder son of Mohammad Shafi of Badderpora Qaimoh, the other person has been identified as Mohammad Amin Hajam son of Gull Mohammad of Hangalgund Kokernag.

“ In this connection a case with FIR No. 78/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Qaimoh and investigation has been initiated,” the police added.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print