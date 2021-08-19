A child who suffered two debilitating injuries grows up to be an international cricketer

BUDGAM: His family lost hope after Nayeem Ahmad Malla met with two different accidents in his childhood which rendered him physically disabled. When he was in Class 4, Nayeem was helping his family in cutting down trees when he suffered a serious injury in his back after he got trapped between a tractor and a walnut tree. Three years later, when he was in Class 7, he suffered injuries in his hand while helping a man whose vehicle was stuck in mud. He lost one finger of his right hand, on the basis of which he was later given a disability certificate by the government.

Imagine, then, his family’s joy and pride at hearing the news that Nayeem has been selected for the international series against Bangladesh that the Indian team of Board of Disabled Cricket Association (BDCA) will play this year.

Nayeem Ahmad Malla, son of Abdul Aziz Malla, is 24 years of age and a resident of Aarath village in Budgam district. He received the news of his selection by an official letter sent to his home.

Nayeem told Kashmir Reader that he never expected that he would be selected for the international series against Bangladesh.

“After I received an official letter from the Board of Disabled Cricket Association (BDCA), I became extremely happy. First I informed my family about my selection. They congratulated me and recognised it as success for the hard work I have been putting in at local cricket tournament matches,” Malla said.

He said that when he first suffered an accident while he was studying in the 4th standard, he was not able to walk properly for months. Then, in the year 2007, when he was studying in Class 7, he lost his right finger in an accident which took place in another village.

“After becoming disabled in the year 2007, I started thinking that I would not be able to do anything in my life. I thought of becoming a doctor, so I can provide free treatment to poor families. I had already seen their difficulties when I was admitted in hospital. My family spent everything they had on my treatment,” Malla recalled.

“But I lost interest in studies as I was not able to do the homework which teachers gave in school. I was also not able to write answers in the school exams,” he said.

People who are facing difficulties in life, he said, need to work hard and learn lessons from these difficult times. They will surely get success in their lifetime, he said.

“I am a disabled person and yet I have achieved success in life. People need to focus on what they want to achieve. They surely will also get success,” he said.

Abdul Aziz Malla, father of Nayeem, told Kashmir Reader that after his son met with two different accidents in childhood, he had accepted that Nayeem would not be able to do anything in future.

“We had to spend a huge amount on his treatment when he lost his finger. I was not in a position to fulfill the demands and other needs of my children, after I spent that huge amount,” he said.

“I am very thankful to the Almighty who has given a new life to my son,” Abdul Aziz said with happiness.

