Media should be allowed to fulfil its professional obligations: Ghulam Hassan Mir

SRINAGAR: Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Tuesday termed the thrashing of media persons who were covering Muharram procession at Jahangir Chowk as undemocratic and uncalled for incident.

In a statement issued here, Mir said the media is the fourth pillar of democracy and the coverage of routine happenings is a part of their professional obligation that must not be dissuaded with the use of force or any sort of intimidation.

“Today’s incident in which journalists allege that they were thrashed by police while doing their duty is extremely unwarranted. These journalists were performing their usual professional duties. These kinds of occurrences need to be stopped as it taints democratic ethos of our country,” he said.

Mir urged the government to put a check on the use of power and order restraint in order to avoid hurting the innocent people who are in the line of their duty.

