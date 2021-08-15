DGP congratulates gallantry awards recipients

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh congratulated the force on Saturday after some of its personnel were awarded gallantry awards, including Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra, on the eve of Independence Day.

ASI Babu Ram, Constable Altaf Hussain Bhat and Special Police Officer (SPO) Shahbaz Ahmad have been awarded Ashok Chakra (posthumous), Kirti Chakra (posthumous) and Shaurya Chakra (posthumous) respectively.

This is for the first time Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have bagged Ashok, Kirti and Shaurya chakras together, in addition to 257 gallantry medals.

“DGP Dilbag Singh salutes fallen heroes ASI Babu Ram, Const Altaf and SPO Shahbaz of JKP who bring honour and glory to the force in their sacrifice and service to the nation for which the Ministry of Defence has awarded the country’s highest peacetime honours,” J-K Police wrote on its official Twitter handle.

The police said ASI Babu Ram made the supreme sacrifice during an assault against holed-upmilitants in Panthachowk last year, while constable Altaf sacrificed his life while saving the life of a protected person who was attacked bymilitants in Ganderbal.

SPO Shahbaz has been awarded Shaurya Chakra for his gallant action against militants in a counter-terrorist operation in Khrew Awantipora last year, it said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar congratulated the officers and jawans of the force who have been decorated with the gallantry medals.

Kumar said the force pledges to never fail in maintaining the standards set by its bravehearts.

“Matter of pride for JKP. Nation recognising the service of our bravehearts. Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra & Shaurya Chakra for Martyrs ASI Babu Ram, Ct Altaf & SPO Shahbaz. We pledge to never fail in maintaining the standards set by these brave hearts, the Kashmir Zone Police quoted the IGP as having said on its official Twitter handle.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print