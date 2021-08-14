NHM employee allegedly commits suicide in Rafiabad

Sopore: A 24-year-old National Health Mission (NHM) employee, posted at Sub District Hospital Sopore, has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Hib Dangerpore area of Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that the family of the girl found their beloved hanging inside her room following which police was informed about the incident.

A police team has reached the spot and registered a case and started investigation into the matter.

Police officials said that the body has been taken for post mortem to determine the cause of death and to complete other legal formalities in the case—(KNO)

