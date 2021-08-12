Kulgam Gunfight: ‘2 Civilians Injured, 2 LeT Militants Trapped

Srinagar: Two civilians were injured and as many militants of Lashker-e-Toiba are believed to be trapped Mirbazar in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

Official sources said that two civilians, Sahil Yaqoob Bhat (25) son of Mohammad Yaqoob Bhat of Dantar Anantnag and Shahid Farooq Sheikh (22) son of Farooq Ahmed Sheikh of Larm kulgam, suffered injuries in lower abdomen and right thigh respectively at the encounter site. The circumstances under which the injuries were suffered were not immediately known, they said.

Meanwhile, a top police officer told GNS that two Lashker-e-Toiba militants have taken shelter in a “huge four-story building” in the area. “The operation may prolong,” the officer said.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and General Officer Commanding of Victor Force, Major General Rashim Bali, have already reached Mirbazar and were supervising the operation at the spot.

Earlier a CRPF trooper, Umesh Singh son of Prabu Singh of Jharkhand, suffered injuries in the encounter which had ensued after militants attacked a BSF convoy on Jammu Srinagar Highway at Mirbazar.

Earlier police in a tweet said: “(militants) fired upon BSF convey at NHW Kulgam. No injury reported. However, (militants) trapped. EOF on. Reinforcement reached. Senior officers of Police, CRPF & Army on the spot: IGP Kashmir.”(GNS)

