Four family members of BJP leader injured in Rajouri explosion

Rajouri: At least five members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Jasbir Singh’s family were injured after an explosion took place at his house in Rajouri district, official sources said on Thursday.

They said that an explosion took place when family members were sitting in front of their house.

Four to five family members were injured in this explosion, officials said, adding that all the injured have been shifted to Rajouri civil hospital for treatment.

They said the explosion is suspected to have taken place due to grenade lobbying.

Meanwhile, the forces have cordoned off the entire area—(KNO)

*More details awaited*

