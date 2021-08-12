Encounter breaks out in Kulgam’s Mir Bazar after militants attack CRPF party

Kulgam: Encounter broke out in Mir Bazar area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district after militants attacked a forces party in the area on Thursday afternoon.

An official said that the militants attacked a CRPF party at Mir Bazar on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway today afternoon.

He said that as the militants attacked the CRPF party, the fire was retaliated and militants got trapped in the area, triggering an encounter.

The official said that the militants got trapped in a nearby building and the exchange of fire was going on.

Further details area awaited

