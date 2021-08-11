Hydrangea Theme Garden to come up at Tangmarg, Lupine Theme Garden at Gulmarg

BARAMULLA: In order to facilitate tourists with best possible avenues and facilities, Commissioner Secretary Floriculture Gardens and Parks, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad Tuesday conducted an extensive tour to Baramulla district to have first hand appraisal of various developmental activities.

He was accompanied by Director Floriculture, Farooq Ahmad Rather and other concerned.

While touring the district, the Secretary carried out an array of developmental activities besides taking the first hand appraisal of various gardens and parks of the district.

At the famous tourist resort Gulmarg, the Commissioner Secretary laid the foundation stone of Lupine Theme Garden which is the first of its kind at the destination.

He also inspected various parks and took stock of infrastructure and other developmental activities being carried out there.

Similarly, Sheikh Fayaz also laid the foundation stone of Hydrangea Theme Garden at Tangmarg spreading over an area of 60 kanals of land.

He also planted a sapling of Hydrangea ornamental plant and formally kick-started the plantation of about 500 ornamental plants that are being planted at the venue.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary emphasized upon the concerned authorities to maintain the assets in the best state of maintenance.

He also stressed that there is a need to engage more people in commercial floriculture which could enhance the employment opportunities.

He added that various initiatives are being taken to upgrade and develop basic infrastructure and avenues so as to make these points as centres of amusement.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Floriculture Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Rather urged people to follow the requisite SOPs and adopt COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB) during their visit to the parks and gardens.

He also urged them to behave as conscious and responsible citizens and maintain the cleanliness and sanitation at these locations.

Deputy Director Floriculture, District Floriculture Officer, Executive Engineer among other senior officers and officials were present on the occasion.

