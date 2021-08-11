Gadkari promises release of Rs 570 Cr CRF to J&K: Masoodi

‘Plan for Ramban – Banihal segment of NH to be revised at the cost of Rs. 3000 Cr’

New Delhi: National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi today met Mr. NJ Gadkari, Minister of Transport and National Highways, to discuss various proposals for strengthening road connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. He invited the attention of the Minister to frequent traffic disruptions on Jammu- Srinagar Highway adversely affecting movement of people and goods and thereby impacting every aspect of life.

He, reiterating his earlier suggestion made to the Minister, demanded an elevated road between Ramban and Banihal so that frequent disruptions due to day in and day out landslides are avoided. Mr Gadkari, agreeing with the Member made an assurance that the earlier plan was being given a relook and revised plan at the cost of Rs 3000 crore proposed to be shortly commenced.

Masoodi apprised the Minister of the impediments faced by the concerned department in improving road connectivity because of delay in release of Central Road Fund. Mr Gadkari taking due cognisance of the problem, assured immediate release of Rs 570 crore on account of CRF to Jammu and Kashmir so that all road projects are completed in time.

In the meeting Desan- Kapran tunnel, Wulahama – Tral, Pastun – Khrew roads, Sangam – Lassipora and Letapora- Pantachowk bypass were also discussed. Masoodi emphasising the importance of the proposals made by him, informed the Minister that Desan-Kapran Tunnel would bring big relief and provide better opportunity and connectivity to thousands of inhabitants of Kastigarh and other far far flung areas of Doda. He informed the Minister that as Lassipora was coming up as an important industrial hub, it was important to have a Bye – Pass road from Sangam to Lassipora so the movement of raw material and industrial products in heavy trucks was smooth and least inconvenience to passenger transport in the area.

Masoodi highlighting the importance of Wularhama- Tral and Pastun – Khrew informed the Minister that the proposed roads were not only to shorten distance between Pahalgam and Srinagar by more 25 kilometres but were also to play a big role in development of unattended upper areas of Salar and Tral. He demanded upgrading and widening of Letapora-Khrew- Pantha Chowk road as it serves important industrial areas of Khrew and Khunmoh. The minister assured positive action on all the proposals made and asked for all necessary details

