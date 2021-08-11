CRPF man injured in militant attack in Shopian

Shopian: A central reserve police force (CRPF) trooper was injured in a suspected militant attack which took place in Zainpora area of south Kashmir’s district Shopian on Tuesday morning.
The attack place near Kral-Chek area in Zainpora sub district area.
Official sources said that the personnel was removed to a nearby hospital where his condition was said to be stable.
Soon after the attack, a cordon and search operation was launched by a joint team of government forces including army, police and central reserve police force in the area to nab the assailants. However, no trace of militants was found in the area.