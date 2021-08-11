CRPF man injured in militant attack in Shopian

Shopian: A central reserve police force (CRPF) trooper was injured in a suspected militant attack which took place in Zainpora area of south Kashmir’s district Shopian on Tuesday morning.

The attack place near Kral-Chek area in Zainpora sub district area.

Official sources said that the personnel was removed to a nearby hospital where his condition was said to be stable.

Soon after the attack, a cordon and search operation was launched by a joint team of government forces including army, police and central reserve police force in the area to nab the assailants. However, no trace of militants was found in the area.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print