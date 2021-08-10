108 more Covid cases in JK, 1 more death

Srinagar: One Covid related death – from Jammu Division – and 108 fresh Covid cases were reported during the last 24 hours in JK, according to the official daily bulletin issued on Monday.

Of the new cases, 65 were reported in Kashmir Division and 43 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 20, while Jammu district reported 11 new cases.

The bulletin added that 196 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 54 from Jammu Division and 142 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1311 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 20 new cases and currently has 282 active cases, with 82 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 17 new cases and currently has 112 active cases, with 14 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 2 new cases and currently has 78 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 2 new cases and currently has 49 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 2 new cases and currently has 36 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new case and has 28 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 6 new cases and has 55 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 9 new cases and has 75 active cases with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 4 new cases and has 25 active cases with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 5 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 11 new cases, Udhampur 6, Rajouri 4, Doda 9, Kathua zero, Kishtwar 6, Samba 2, Poonch 3, Ramban 0, and Reasi 2.

