BJP Leader, His Wife From Kulgam Shot Dead In Anantnag

Srinagar: Unknown gunmen on Monday shot dead BJP leader and his wife at Lal Chowk Anantnag south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

They said the gunmen barged inside the rented accommodation of the BJP leader Ghulam Rasool Dar (Sarpanch) of Redwani Kulgam at Lal Chowk Anantnag and fired indiscriminately.

Both Dar and his wife Jawahira received critical injuries and were removed to GMC Anantnag. However, both were declared brought dead, the officials added.

Meanwhile police reached the spot and along with security forces cordoned off the entire area. Emerging story, more updates awaited. (GNS)

