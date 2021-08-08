Woman Goes Missing Alongside Her Minor Daughter in Kokernag

Anantnag: A woman has gone missing alongside her daughter from Watnard Kokernag in this south Kashmir district since Wednesday.

Family of the missing woman, lodged a report at Police Station Kokernag, wherein it stated that the woman Mahjabeena Begum alongside her two-year-old daughter went missing from their home at Watnard Kokernag.

Responding in affirmative about the registration of a missing report in this regard, a police official concerned told GNS that searches are on to trace the missing mother-daughter duo.

Meanwhile, family of the woman have requested general public in helping them to trace the missing woman and in case of any information asked to contact at 7006164203. (GNS)

