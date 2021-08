PAMPORE:

In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old youth died when he fell from an electric pole while repairing Cable at Jawbehara area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

Officials told Kashmir Reader that Tawseef Ahmad Bhat (28) son of Ghulam Rasool, resident of Jawbehara, Awantipora fell down from electric poll while he repairing Cable.

He was immediately shifted to Sub District hospital Pampore, where he was declared brought dead on arrival by doctors, he said.

