Militant killed in encounter in Bandipora

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandaji area of Bandipora in north Kashmir after inputs were received about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, a militant was killed, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he said, adding the operation is still underway.

PTI

