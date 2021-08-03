On PIL alleging ‘fake news portals’, HC seeks govt response

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has sought response from Government authorities on the issue of fake news portals which are operating freely without any registration or licence from any authority.

The court of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar while hearing public interest litigation on the matter directed the respondents to file response specifically pointing out provisions of law under which such news portals if at all are required to be registered or licensed.

“And if so, whether the news portals are running with due permission in accordance with law and whether any agency is examining the contents of the news circulated by these news portals,” the court asked.

The litigation filed through Counsel Shafkat Nazir by Jammu and Kashmir People’s Forum, a non-governmental organization which works for the public cause, submitted before court that there is a mushrooming growth of news agencies on social media especially news portals which are involved in circulating fake news.

It was alleged that in the region, several such news portals like Kashmir News, Kashmir Voice, Kashmir Breaking News, News Kashmir 24/7, Kashmir Business Hub and Bol Kashmir etc are operating freely without any registration or license from any authority and these news portals are not under supervision and control of any authority whatsoever.

The petitioner organization stated that people across the valley have been severely disturbed by the pandemic while fake journalists running Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter pages have become a new virus that has spread everywhere in Kashmir.

It was submitted that the pseudo journalists are carrying mics and mobile phones in their hands and harassing both government and private employees.

“Some people walk around government offices carrying mobile phones, mics in their hands and keep asking various nonsensical questions to the officials of various government offices,” the petitioner said.

It was pointed out that professional journalists from major newspapers, news channels and news agencies follow a strict code of ethics but fake journalists harass officials to create viral videos and sensational news stories.

It was further submitted that such steps also tend to tarnish the image of real journalists and media persons and therefore such imposters need to be discouraged.

The court while hearing the averments observed that the issue needs attention from authorities and a reply in this regard be filed within one month. The court listed the case for next hearing on 1 September.

