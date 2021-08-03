118 new cases, 2 deaths in J&K

SRINAGAR: The government on Monday informed that 118 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 72 from Jammu division and 46 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 321725.
Also, 2 COVID deaths have been reported, 1 from Jammu Division and 1 from Kashmir Division.
Moreover, 73 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 47 from Jammu Division and 26from Kashmir Division.
Besides this, 99.49 percent of population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across the Jammu and Kashmir.
The Bulletin informed that no confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 35 in the UT of J&K.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 321725 positive cases, 1254 are Active Positive, 316090 have recovered and 4381 have died; 2144 in Jammu division and 2237 in Kashmir division.
The Bulletin further said that out of 11827953 test results available, 11506228 samples have been tested as negative till today.
