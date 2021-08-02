Suspected Objects Found On Gulmarg-Baramulla Road Near Magam

Poonch: Four rice cookers wrapped in a bed-sheet were found in suspicious condition on Gulmarg-Baramulla road at Agri Kalan Magam in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday.

Official sources said that soon a bomb disposal squad was summoned to the area. So far, a senior police officer told GNS that two cookers were opened and no explosives were found.

The security establishment had thought that cookers might be containing an IED. So far nothing of the sort has been found from the two cookers/boxes checked by the BDS so far. (GNS)

