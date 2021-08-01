Light rain forecast for today, tomorrow

Highway open for LMVs from both sides
Srinagar: With the weather staying erratic for the last four days across Kashmir valley, the Meteorological (MeT) centre in Srinagar said on Saturday that there are chances of light to moderate rainfall for the next two days across the valley.
The temperatures stayed pleasant because of the weather conditions, Deputy Director of the MeT centre, Mukhtar Ahmad, told Kashmir Reader.
“The maximum temperature in Srinagar on Saturday was recorded as 29.1 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded as 20.8 degree Celsius,” he said.
Ahmad said that the highest day temperature in Kashmir was recorded as 29.1 degree Celsius at Srinagar and Kupwara, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 17.8 degree Celsius at Gulmarg.
Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Superintendent of Traffic Police for Rural Kashmir, told Kashmir Reader that Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed from both sides on the Srinagar to Jammu highway on Sunday.