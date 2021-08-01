LG takes district-wise assessment of Covid situation

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a series of meetings with Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners and District SsP to review the Covid situation across the Union Territory of J&K.

The meetings were the latest in the series, wherein the Lt Governor takes district-wise assessment of the Covid scenario in the UT and seeks action-taken report from the District Administrations.

J&K government is getting full support from the Government of India in its fight against the global pandemic. Against the committed 6.5 lakh doses of vaccination for the current lot, the Government of India has provided more than 16 lakh doses to J&K which itself speaks about the undeterred commitment and dedicated attention of GoI towards saving precious lives, the Lt Governor maintained.

This will also help the UT government to achieve its target of covering 60 % of the population with the first dose by August, he added.

J&K’s average vaccination coverage of the first dose in 45 and above age group clocking 99.9 %; positivity rate dropping to 0.2 % and all districts falling under Green Zone as per the stringent indicators for consecutive weeks are results of strenuous efforts by all, observed the Lt Governor.

In a meeting with the DCs and SSPs, the Lt Governor directed for adopting zero-tolerance against non-observance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour to ensure that the Covid situation remains under control.

Divisional Commissioners and DCs were instructed to monitor the working of Joint teams for effective enforcement of containment measures.

The Lt Governor directed the Health Department to prioritize vaccination of college and university students. As the Covid situation in J&K has improved significantly, now we can work out a plan to open educational institutions in a staggered manner, added the Lt Governor.

Information Department

