South Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Pulwama

Srinagar: Gunfight has started between militants and security forces in forest area of Nagberan Tarsar of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in Nagberan.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

