Pulwama Encounter: ‘Top Most’ JeM Militant And IED Expert Among 2 Killed

Srinagar; : “Top most” militant of Jash-e-Mohammad outfit and an “IED expert” was among two militants killed in forest area of Nagberan Tarsar of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, official said.

“Top most Pakistani (militant) affiliated with JeM Lamboo killed in today’s encounter. Identification of second (militant) is being ascertained,” police said in a tweet.

“Congratulations to Army & Awantipora Police: IGP Kashmir,” police added.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that Lamboo was involved in many cases. “He was an IED expert and we were after him for a long time,” he added.

The encounter had ensued after a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in the area between Namibian and Marsar area, the general area or Dachigam forest which falls under the jurisdiction of police station Khrew in Pulwama district.(GNS)

