IED Recovery Case: NIA conducts raids at 14 locations in J&K

Srinagar: National Investigating Agency (NIA) Saturday said that it’s men were conducting raids at 14 locations in J&K in connection with the two separate IED recovery cases.

An NIA official said that NIA raids are going in J&K in connection with two separate cases. “One is IED recovered in jammu on 27.06.2021 Rc -04/2021 and the other one is Lashker-e-Mustafa case,” he said.

The official said that raids are going on at 14 locations in J&K including Shopian, Anantnag, Banihal in Kashmir, besides, Sunjwan and Jammu—(KNO)

