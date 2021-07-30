JK reports 181 new Covid cases

SRINAGAR: The government on Thursday informed that 181 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 67 from Jammu division and 114 from Kashmir division, were reported, while 175 more COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 66 from Jammu Division and 109 from Kashmir Division.
Besides this, 99.39 percent of population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir, the official bulletin said.
Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 37 new cases and has 313 active cases. Baramulla reported 19 cases and has 100 active cases. Budgam reported 11 cases and has 64 active cases.
Pulwama reported 12 cases and has 55 active cases. Kupwara reported 7 cases and has 40 active cases. Anantnag reported 8 cases and has 44 active cases.
Bandipora has 21 active cases including 6 cases reported today. Ganderba has 47 active cases including 11 cases reported today. Kulgam reported 8 cases and has 13 active cases. Shopian reported 1 new case and has 13 active cases.
