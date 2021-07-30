Flash floods: Two more bodies recovered in Rajouri

Srinagar: Two bodies have been recovered in Rajouri district since Wednesday evening, taking the death toll due to the weather fury to 3 in the district.
“Two dead bodies have been recovered since last evening in Rajouri district. One body was recovered from flood water in Nowshera on Thursday afternoon while another was recovered in Kalakote area late last evening,” officials said.
The death toll in Rajouri
district has mounted to three since Wednesday. A non-local labourer from Chhattisgarh got washed away in the flash floods yesterday.
Moreover, three persons, who were stuck in flooded river in Dhangri area of the district, were rescued by Army today.
PTI
Srinagar: Two bodies have been recovered in Rajouri district since Wednesday evening, taking the death toll due to the weather fury to 3 in the district.