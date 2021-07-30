Body of elderly woman found in Baramulla

Baramulla: Body of a 45-year-old woman was found in an orchard in Gutiyar area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday morning.

Official sources said that the body of Fareeda Begum wife of Gulzar Ahmad Mir of Gutiyar was found in the orchard.

They said that she had gone missing yesterday when she had gone to her orchard in Gutiyar, following which searches were launched to trace her.

“Today morning body was found in the orchard and it has been now taken to the hospital for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of here death,” they said.

Meanwhile, Baramulla police have taken cognizance of the incident and have registered case, while further investigations have also been taken up—(KNO)

