Darul Uloom building gutted partially in Kulgam blaze

Kulgam: A religious seminary was partially gutted in a fire mishap that broke out at Khadipora village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday afternoon.

A police official said that the fire broke out at Darul Uloom Sawa-us-Sabeel Khadipora today afternoon.

He said that the fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

The third storey of religious seminary was gutted partially in the blaze, the official informed.

“No casualty or injury was reported in the incident,” a police officer said, adding that the cause of fire is apparently due to electrical short circuit—(KNO)

