166 fresh Covid cases and one more death

SRINAGAR: One hundred sixty cases of Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday while one death by the infection was reported in Jammu and Kashmir.
An official bulletin said that the fresh cases include 60 from Jammu division and 100 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 321026. The single Covid death was reported from Jammu division.
Moreover, 144 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 43 from Jammu Division and 101 from Kashmir Division.
Besides this, 99.38 percent of the population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.
Providing district-wise breakup, Srinagar reported 42 cases with 345 active positive cases.
Baramulla reported 20 cases with 84 active positives.
Budgam reported 12 cases with 55 active positive cases.
Kupwara reported 6 cases with 39 active positive cases.
Anantnag district reported 04 cases with 42 active positive cases.
Bandipora reported 1 case with 27 active positive cases.
Ganderbal reported 13 cases with 45 active positive cases.
Kulgam reported 1 case with 8 active positive cases.
Shopian reported 1 case today with 12 active positive cases.
