MeT Predicts ‘Good Monsoon Shower’ From July 28-30 in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Tuesday forecast “good monsoon shower” in J&K especially in morning hours with heavy downpour in Jammu region from July 28-30th.

“Today, weather will be mainly hot and humid. Brief spell of light rain is likely towards late afternoon/evening at some places of Jammu and Kashmir,” Director Meteorological Department Sonam Lotus said.

“Expect good monsoon shower especially in morning hours from July 28-30th with heavy downpour in Jammu region,” he said, adding, “We expect significant rise in water Levels in all rivers especially of Jammu region.”

Meanwhile a meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar recorded minimum temperature of 24.6 degree Celsius against 18.7 degree Celsius normal for this time of the year.

Jammu recorded 4.6mm of rain during the last 24 hours till 8:30 a.m., even as the winter capital of J&K recorded a low of 26.4 degree Celsius against the normal of 25.2 degree Celsius for this time of the year.

He said Pahalgam recorded 19.3 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir was the coldest place in J&K as it recorded a low temperature of 17.0 degree Celsius against 12.4 degree Celsius normal for the area during this time of the season, he said.

Qazigund, the gate town of Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 22.6 degree Celsius while Kokernag had a low of 21.1 degree Celsius, he said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 22.2 9 degrees Celsius, the official added. (GNS)

