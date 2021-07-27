Active cases in Kashmir in 3 figures, hospital occupancy at 3 percent

Anantnag: The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in Kashmir is in three figures for the first time since the beginning of the second wave. At the same time, the hospital bed occupancy in the ten districts of Kashmir division is a little more than three percent.

The active cases dipped below the 1,000 mark for the first time on July 20, and have continued to dip ever since.

“Between July 20 and July 25, more than 200 people have recovered from the infection,” a senior official in the administration, privy to the data on Covid-19, told Kashmir Reader.

“We have a little more than 800 cases as of now,” he informed.

Kashmir valley has witnessed a total 1,99,185 cases of Covid infection so far. Till the evening of July 25, 1,96,144 of these patients had already recovered, making a recovery rate of 98.4 percent.

“But 2,236 people have lost their lives as well, because of the pandemic, here in Kashmir valley,” the official said.

The heartening thing however is the rate at which the active cases have been coming down. At the beginning of this month, there were more than 2k active cases in Kashmir valley. In just 20 days the number has come down to below 1k.

A further look at the numbers tells us that the active cases have decreased by 86.5 percent month-on-month.

“On June 19, the number of active cases was 6,057. It is a decrease of more than 86 percent if the figures are compared correspondingly,” the official said, as on May 19 the number of active cases was 29,522.

Srinagar district has more than 44 percent of the active cases now and continues to be the epicentre, as it has been throughout the pandemic.

The substantial decrease in active cases has also meant a steep decline in the hospitalisation of infected people. As of July 25, the number of patients admitted to different hospitals in Kashmir valley had come down to 107.

Kashmir hospitals have 3,353 Covid specific beds, across 25 hospitals in ten districts. Most of the 107 patients currently hospitalised, 85 to be precise, are admitted to hospitals in Srinagar, 39 of them in SKIMS Soura.

“The rest of the hospitals are more or less vacant now. We are moving towards zero active cases and hopefully we will be there soon,” the official said.

He, however, warned against Delta variants and appealed to the general public to take utmost caution.

Meanwhile, the UT administration has lifted the weekend curfew, imposed to curb the spread of Covid, in most of the districts.

