President Kovind’s Kargil visit cancelled due to bad weather

By on No Comment

 

 

 

 

Drass: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Kargil visit was cancelled on Monday due to inclement weather, officials said.

 

An official said the President’s plane couldn’t take off from Srinagar due to bad weather and difficult flying conditions for crossing  Himalayan peaks like Zojilla Pass.

 

The official said Plan B has been put in place  and the President’s convey has been diverted towards Gulmarg, Baramulla.

 

He said that the President will now lay wreath at High Altitude Warfare School, Gulmarg, Kashmir  along with Lt  Governor Manoj Sinha—(KNO)

President Kovind’s Kargil visit cancelled due to bad weather added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.