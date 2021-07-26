President Kovind arrives in Srinagar

Srinagar: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, officials said.

They said Kovind arrived at the Srinagar airport here at 11:15 am and was received by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officers of the police and the civil administration.

During the July 25-28 trip, the President will visit Drass in Ladakh to pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil conflict of 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial on Monday on the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, the officials said.

In 2019, bad weather had prevented the President from visiting Drass to participate in Kargil Vijay Diwas, and instead, he paid his tributes by laying a wreath at a war memorial at the Army’s 15 Corps headquarters in Badamibagh here.

On Tuesday, the President will address the 19th annual convocation of the University of Kashmir here, they added.

As part of security measures for the President’s visit, traffic on the two approach roads to Raj Bhawan where Kovind will stay has been diverted between Sunday and Wednesday.

A traffic department official said diversions have been placed in some areas of the city and no traffic is being allowed on Foreshore Road, along the famous Dal Lake from Dalgate and Nishat axis, as well as towards Gupkar. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print