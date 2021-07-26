Elderly Man Injured In Leopard Attack in Anantnag

Anantnag: An elderly man was injured after a leopard attacked him in Chanderwan Uttersoo area of Shangus of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday evening.

Reports said that a leopard attacked Abdul Rasheed Wani Son of Mohammad Ahsan Wani of Chanderwan Uttersoo village, resulting in injuries to him.

Soon after the incident he was rushed to a nearby hospital wherefrom he was shifted to GMC Anantnag for specialized treatment.

Meanwhile the local residents appealed to the Wildlife Department to capture the wild animals present in the area at an earliest in order to prevent any further attacks. (GNS)

