LeT militant who had ex-filtrated Via Wagah in 2018 killed in Bandipora woods: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar:One of the three militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Bandipora forests has been identified as Sariq Altaf Baba, officials said on Sunday.

A resident of Bandipora, Sariq had ex-filtrated via Wagah border in 2018 and had infiltrated recently through Line of Control, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Sariq, he said, was affiliated with Lashker-e-Toiba militant outfit. The other two militants killed in the gunfight at Sumlar-Aragam area are foreigners, the top police officer of Kashmir added.

The gunfight, according to Police, had ensued after militants opened fire on joint team of Police, Army’s 13RR, 14RR, Marcos, Para Special Force and CRPF in the woods.

An official said that the search operation has been resumed this morning in Bandipora after yesterday’s gunfight as there could be more militants hiding.(GNS)

