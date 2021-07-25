3 militants killed, 3 army men injured in Bandipora gunfight

BANDIPORA: Three militants were killed and three army men injured in an encounter that continued all day in a forested area of Baramulla on Saturday.

Police said that after specific information of the presence of a group of militants in the forest areas of Shokbaba area of Bandipora, a joint operation was launched by army’s 13RR and 14RR, the CRPF, and police.

They said that as the forces’ teams reached near the suspected spot, militants present in the area fired upon the forces.

In the gunfight that followed, three militants were killed while three army men received injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment. The condition of the injured troops could not be confirmed from army sources.

The sources said that the operation is still continuing as the forces believe that there are more militants hidden in the woods.

Two days ago, two local militants including a top commander of LeT, Fayaz Ahmad War, son of Ghulam Mohudin War, resident of Warpora Sopore, and Shaheen Ahmad Mir, son of Mohammad Kamal Mir of Budgam district, were killed in a night-long encounter with government forces in Warpora Sopore. The police had said that the killing of Fayaz was a major success for government forces as he was involved in several militancy related incidents and was recruiting youths in militant ranks.

