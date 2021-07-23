Sopore Encounter: Top LeT Commander among two militants killed in overnight Gunfight in Sopore: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar Top Lashkar-e-Toiba Commander among two militants were killed in an encounter at Warpora area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that one of the wanted LeT militant identifying him as Fayaz War was among the two militants killed in Warpora.

IGP further said that last perpetrator of recent violence in north Kashmir has been killed.

Offcial sources said that besides War another militant killed in encounter is also a local.

As per official sources this year maximum number of militants were killed from LeT among all outfits in Valley.

A joint team of Police, Army’s 22 RR and CRPF had launched operation on a specific input about presence of some militants in the Warpora on Thrusday.

Earlier, militants refused the surrender offer which was given by the security forces.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print