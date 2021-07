Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported sudden rise in covid-19 deaths with six persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours even as 88 new infections, lowest in over four months, were reported during the time, officials said.

They said five deaths were reported from Jammu Division and one from Kashmir Valley, taking the fatality count in J&K to 4371.

Regarding the fresh cases, they said, 35 were reported from Jammu Division and 53 from Kashmir Valley, taking the case tally to 320112.

