Govt Orders Transfer Of 2 JKAS Officers

Srinagar:Government on Tuesday transferred two JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

 

According to an order issued here, Chander Parkash, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vijaypur, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Vijaypur, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Audio-Visual) in the Directorate of Information, J&K.

 

Vinay Kumar, JKAS, Deputy Director (Audio-Visual) in the Directorate of Information, J&K, has transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vijaypur, according to a government order, . “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Vijaypur, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”(GNS)

