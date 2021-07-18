ACB Traps, Arrests Two Forest Department Employees in Rajouri for ‘Accepting Bribe’

Srinagar: Anti Corruption Bureau said to have trapped and subsequently arrested two forest department employees in Rajouri alleged of accepting bribe.

ACB received a complaint that on the basis of a false and frivolous complaint lodged against the family of complainant with DFO, Rajouri the forest officials namely Anil Kumar, Forest Guard and Ajaz Mirza, Forester are demanding bribe of Rs. 40,000/- from her for settlement of complaint, reads a statement.

DFO Rajouri had forwarded the said complaint to Range Officer, Rajouri for conducting spot inspection and report. On request of complainant her brother approached the officials of Forest Department who were enquiring the matter during which they ask him to get the bribe amount from her sister’s family for immediate settlement of the matter, it maintains.

After verification of the contents of complaint which prima facie disclosed commission of offence under section 7 of the PC Act 1988 read with 120-B IPC an FIR was registered against the accused persons Anil Kumar, Forest guard and Ajaz Mirza, Forester. Accordingly, a trap team was constituted which laid the trap and caught the Forest Guard Anil Kumar accepting a bribe of Rs. 40,000/- from the complainant’s brother. Later on other accused Ajaz Mirza, Forester was also arrested in connection with the investigation of the case, it maintains.

Searches were conducted at the office premises of the concerned officers including the house searches of both the accused persons, it maintains.

Further investigation in the case is going on, it concludes. (GNS)

