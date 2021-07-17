Huge cache of explosives, ammunition recovered in Tral

Srinagar: Security forces have recovered a huge cache of explosives, including 51-mm mortar shells, and ammunition in Tral area of Pulwama district, police said on Friday.
“Based on credible inputs, a joint team of police, Army and the CRPF launched a search operation in the Nawdal-Tral area of Awantipora. During the search operation, a huge cache of explosive material and ammunition was recovered,” a police spokesperson said.
He said the recoveries included seven 51-mm mortar shells, 260 Pika rounds and other incriminating materials that were kept hidden underground by terrorists.
The official said a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at the Tral police station and further investigation is in progress. PTI
