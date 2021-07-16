Kashmir Retailers Asstn seeks weekend relaxations for Eid shopping

Srinagar: Ahead of Eid, Kashmir Retailers Association has appealed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to permits markets to remain open on the weekend when it’s otherwise supposed to be weekly Covid restrictions.

The Kashmir Retailers Association President, Farhan Kitab who is also the member of All India Retailers Association said in the wake of Covid restrictions markets in Kashmir have suffered huge losses for over a year and that Eid shopping could give some respite to the traders and shoppers alike.

“Keeping in view of the religious significance of the festival and the terribly bad economic condition of the business community especially the traders, Lieutenant Governor as a goodwill gesture should allow markets to remain open this weekend and it will send a positive signal among the masses,” Kitab said.

He appealed the LG to look into the demand though humanitarian angle.

