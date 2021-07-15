Gulmarg closed for local day-picnickers on weekends

Srinagar,:: The district administration Baramulla on Thursday decided to impose a ban on local day-picnickers at world famous ski-resort, Gulmarg on weekends.

In an order, , District Magistrate Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar said that only vaccinated persons or those having negative Covid certificate will be allowed to enter the tourist destination.

“In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 disease at tourist destination Gulmarg, I, Bhupinder Kumar, District Magistrate Baramulla, by virtue of powers vested in me under The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Section 34 of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, in my capacity as the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Baramulla, hereby order that no local day-picnickers shall be allowed to enter tourist destination Gulmarg on weekend days (Saturday & Sunday),” the order reads.

“Only vaccinated persons or persons possessing Negative Test Report of RAT/RTPCR conducted within 48 hours shall be allowed to enter tourist destination Gulmarg,” it added.

“Only tourists who have pre-booking of Hotels, Guest Houses, Huts etc. shall be allowed on weekend days (Saturday & Sunday). Enforcement squads constituted vide Order No: DMB/PS/COVID-19/2021/1079-93, dated: 09-07-2021 shall impose fine of Rs 1000/- on persons found roaming without masks,” the order further reads.

Meanwhile, SDM Gulmarg and SDPO Tangmarg have been directed to ensure the enforcement of this order with immediate effect—(KNO)

