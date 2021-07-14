Two of a family drown to death, two others rescued, another missing in Drang

Baramulla: At least two persons drowned to death while another went missing after five members of a family drowned in Nallah Ferozpora at famous tourist spot, Drang in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Official said that Five members of a family drowned in Nallah today, saying that a rescue operation was immediately launched and two among them were rescued while two other died on the spot.

They added that one person is still missing, adding that efforts are on to retrieve the body of another person—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print