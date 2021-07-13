Of 1,502 Covid cases in Kashmir in July, Srinagar reported 36%

However, only 4 patients on invasive ventilation in Kashmir, all in SMHS hospital

Anantnag: Of the 1,700 odd cases of Covid-19 recorded so far in July in Kashmir division, more than 36 percent have been reported from Srinagar district. The central Kashmir district also accounts for more than 37 percent of the 1,590 currently active cases of Covid-19 in Kashmir division.

The second wave of Covid has been ebbing away in Kashmir and only 1,702 cases have been recorded in the first 11 days of July, while the recovery rate has gone up to 98.06 percent overall.

Srinagar, however, continues to be the epicentre, which it has been since the beginning of the pandemic. A look at the Covid figures shows that Srinagar has recorded 620 cases of new infections in the month of July, while no other district comes even close to that number.

“The second-highest number of new cases, 163, has been recorded in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. You can see Srinagar is way ahead of all other districts,” an official privy to the Covid-19 data told Kashmir Reader.

South Kashmir’s Shopian district and north Kashmir’s Bandipora district have been the least affected so far this month, with 15 and 81 cases, in that order, detected. Other districts as well have a tally of well below the 200 mark.

“Srinagar is way ahead in the number of active cases as well,” the official said. While there are only 1,590 active cases, 597 are in Srinagar district, making it the worst affected in this segment as well.

Shopian district has active cases down to single digits, with only 8 people positive as of now. “Bandipora (82), Kulgam (96), and Pulwama (91) are other districts doing well on the active cases front, for now,” the official said.

While the cases have been at their lowest since the beginning of the second wave in Kashmir, there still remains a cause of concern: the continuing deaths.

In Kashmir division, 11 people have lost their lives since July 1. “We are still losing one person every day to this dangerous infection,” the official said, adding that people should continue to observe all the precautions and government regulations, so that the numbers are further curbed.

Meanwhile, only 4 people were on invasive ventilation in Kashmir valley as of Sunday evening, all of them in SMHS hospital of Srinagar. Also, 14 others are on non-invasive ventilation, 8 in SMHS and 6 in SKIMS Soura.

“This means that there still are people who require oxygen on getting infected. This is all the more reason for us to not lower our guard at any cost,” the official said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print