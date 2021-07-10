One dies of Covid in Valley, 261 fresh cases

Srinagar: Only one Covid patient of Srinagar lost his life while 261 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Friday.

Of the new cases, 146 were reported in Kashmir Division and 115 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 59, while Jammu district reported 26 new cases.

The bulletin said that 304 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 115 from Jammu Division and 189 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 3,300 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 59 new cases and currently has 649 active cases, with 60 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 14 new cases and currently has 218 active cases, with 29 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 10 new cases and currently has 181 active cases, with 17 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 4 new cases and currently has 121 active cases, with 14 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 11 new cases and currently has 160 active cases, with 14 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 12 new cases and has 91 active cases, with 17 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 5 new cases and has 78 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 14 new cases and has 163 active cases with 16 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 15 new cases and has 138 active cases with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 10 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 26 new cases, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 6, Doda 34, Kathua 2, Kishtwar 9, Samba 2, Poonch 8, Ramban 10, and Reasi 16.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print