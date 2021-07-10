Man dies after fall from high mountain peak in Kulgam

Kulgam: A 48-year-old man died after he slipped from a high mountain peak in Damhal Hanjipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday.

An official said that the man identified as Shakeel Ahmad Magray (50) son of Abdul Razaq Magray, a resident of Watoo Kulgam had gone for a picnic in the nearby forest area, where he slipped from a mountain peak, resulting in his on-spot death.

He said that, however, after hectic efforts, the locals and police recovered his body from the spot.

“Police have taken the cognisance of the matter and started further investigation,” the official said—(KNO)

