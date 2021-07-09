Overnight Gunfight Underway in Kulgam

By on No Comment

 

Srinagar: The overnight encounter is underway between militants and government forces in Redwani area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.

 

In a tweet Kashmir Zone Police wrote, “Encounter has started at Redwani area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,”.

 

Earlier, Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF had launched cordon and search operation in Redwani.

 

Pertinently, two militants were killed in a brief exchange of firing yesterday in Kulgam.(GNS)

