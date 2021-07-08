LeT Militant associate arrested in Budgam

Budgam: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a Lashker-e-Toiba militant associate in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a statement , the police said that during Naka checking at Archandarhama Magam near railway crossing, Police intercepted one person carrying a bag with suspicious condition, when police party approached towards him , he tried to flee from the spot but was tactfully apprehended by police party.

The police spokesperson further stated that during search of said person, police party recovered explosive substance weighing 1.2 KG approximately and two Electronic Detonator from his bag.

He has been identified as Danish Ahmed Dar son of Mohammad Ashraf Dar resident of Check-Sari Singhpora Pattan, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested militant associate is involved in providing logistics and other material support to the militants of outfit LeT in various areas of Budgam, they said.

The arrested militant associate has been in touch with the PaK militant commanders through various social media platforms and was also in touch with LeT self-styled commanders in Kashmir, they said.

In this connection, a case FIR Number 154/2021 under relevant sections of Explosive Substance Act has been registered at Police Station Magam and investigation taken up, ends the statement.(GNS)

