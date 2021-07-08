Four militants killed in South Kashmir Gunfights, 02 each in Pulwama and Kulgam

Srinagar: Four militants were killed in two separate overnight gunfights with security forces in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of South Kashmir on Thursday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that four militants were killed in last twelve hours in separate encounter from South Kashmir.

Divulging the details IGP said that two militants were killed in Brief shootout at Kulgam, where as two more militants were killed in Pulwama Gunfight.

Overall five militants have been killed in last 24 hours in Valley including a longest surviving Hizb militant from North Kashmir, IGP added.

Meanwhile official twitter handler of Kashmir Police Zone wrote, ” 5 militants killed in 24 hours in Kashmir. Congratulations to Police & Security Forces for conducting ops without collateral damage: IGP Kashmir,” reads the tweet.”

(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print